StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.44 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.96.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

