StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.75. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

