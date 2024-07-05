StockNews.com Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

