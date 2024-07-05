StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of COE opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

