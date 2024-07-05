StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

