StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.86 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
