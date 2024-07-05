StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

