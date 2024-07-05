StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $4.80 on Friday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.