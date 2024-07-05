StockNews.com Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

