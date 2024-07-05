StockNews.com Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOC opened at $437.09 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,544,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

