Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 10,000 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

