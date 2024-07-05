Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,099,000 after buying an additional 194,715 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $332.62. 102,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.