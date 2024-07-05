Stuart Machin Sells 619,188 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,263,411.74).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 288.30 ($3.65) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($3.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.08).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

