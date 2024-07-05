Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.87

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 37306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

