Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.87

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 37306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
