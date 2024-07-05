Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,966 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 349,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,093,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $554.81. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

