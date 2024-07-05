Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.81 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $78,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 0.0 %

TEAM opened at $182.26 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average is $200.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,584,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock worth $49,794,081. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.