Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.11 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.65% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $81,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $568,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.