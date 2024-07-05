Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.74 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $81,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,885,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after buying an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 444,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.