Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $77,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,311 shares of company stock worth $61,382,161. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $839.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $761.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.