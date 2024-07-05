Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $73,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.