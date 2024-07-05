Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $75,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.7 %

WTW opened at $260.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

