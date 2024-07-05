Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,047 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of PG&E worth $86,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

