Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $736.13 million 0.85 -$12.11 million ($0.24) -24.21 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $610.12 million 6.58 $56.85 million $0.46 71.26

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -1.04% -0.56% -0.26% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.33% 2.21% 1.21%

Dividends

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 254.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 1 4 3 0 2.25

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2023, PECO managed 301 shopping centers, including 281 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.2 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.