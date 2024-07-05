Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $84,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

