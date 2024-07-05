Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,086 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

