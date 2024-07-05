SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

SSY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

