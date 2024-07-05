Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 25,577,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 274,809,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

