Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.15.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
