T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 376.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 239,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

