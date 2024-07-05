T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $17.55. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 3,622,085 shares traded.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

