T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.39

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 67191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

