Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taboola.com traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 48,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,184,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TBLA

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com Trading Down 4.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $968.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.