Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.50.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
