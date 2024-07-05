Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

