Talbot Financial LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

