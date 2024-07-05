TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

