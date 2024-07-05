TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.10.

NYSE:SNX opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,833,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

