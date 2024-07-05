Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,600 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

