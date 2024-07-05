Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,988,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 94,577 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,132,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

