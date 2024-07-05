Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTL opened at $27.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

