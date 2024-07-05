Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

