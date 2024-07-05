Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. The stock has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $185.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

