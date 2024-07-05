Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $5,259,000. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

