Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

