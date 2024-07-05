Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $333.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

