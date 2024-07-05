Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

