Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $594.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $594.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $547.13 and a 200 day moving average of $519.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

