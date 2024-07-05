Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 4.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,437,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 7,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

