Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

