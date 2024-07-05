Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.